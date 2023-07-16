Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur in Women’s Singles Final
Marketa Vondrousova defeated world number 6 Ons Jabeur 6-4,-6-4 to claim the coveted SW19 title.
Ranked 42 in the WTA rankings, the Czech became the first unseeded women’s singles champion in the Open Era.
The previous unseeded SW19 runner-up in 1963, Billie Jean King was seated in the stands with Kate, the Princess of Wales.
Vondrousova received a prize money of 2.35 million pounds, while runner-up Jabeur received 1.175 million pounds.
After losing last year’s final, and falling short at the US Open, Jabeur was moved to tears following her latest loss.