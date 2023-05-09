All The Winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2023
The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements.
This year, the
ceremony took place
in Paris on May 8.
World Sportsman of the Year Award: Lionel Messi
World Sportswoman of
the Year Award: Shelly-
Ann Fraser-Pryce
World Team of the Year
Award: Argentina Men’s
Football Team
World Comeback of
the Year Award:
Christian Eriksen
World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner
World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu
Laureus Sport for Good Award: TeamUp
