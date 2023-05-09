All The Winners

Laureus World Sports Awards 2023

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements.

This year, the
ceremony took place
in Paris on May 8.

World Sportsman of the Year Award: Lionel Messi

World Sportswoman of
the Year Award: Shelly-
Ann Fraser-Pryce

World Team of the Year
Award: Argentina Men’s
Football Team

World Comeback of
the Year Award:
Christian Eriksen

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner

World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu

Laureus Sport for Good Award: TeamUp

