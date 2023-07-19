World Chess Day: History, significance, quotes and how to celebrate
World Chess Day was established by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1966 to commemorate the founding of FIDE on July 20, 1924.
The day brings attention to the popular board game, chess players like Viswanathan Anand, Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen, and highlights its positive impact on society.
Chess is a universal game that brings people together from different backgrounds, countries, and ages. World Chess Day celebrates that inclusivity.
Chess has an important part to play in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as noted on the UN website.
“Chess is a sea in which a
gnat may drink and an
elephant may bathe.”
— Indian proverb.
“There is always the risk of being over-confident when you are preparing to face a weaker player.”
— Viswanathan Anand
“In chess, as in life, a man is his own most dangerous opponent.”
— Vasily Smyslov
World Chess Day is an opportunity to celebrate the game’s intellectual challenges. Spend the day playing chess with friends, family, or online opponents.