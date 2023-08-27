World’s Oldest Footballer: 10 Facts About Kazuyoshi Miura
Producer: Ritayan Basu
Kazuyoshi Miura was born on 26 Feb in 1967
Kazuyoshi Miura is the oldest active footballer
Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut back in 1986
Kazuyoshi Miura is currently aged 56
Kazuyoshi Miura is also nicknamed King Kazu
Kazuyoshi Miura has played for 15 clubs from around the world
Kazuyoshi Miura has played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australiam Portugal and his native Japan
Kazuyoshi Miura is currently on loan at Oliveirense
Kazuyoshi Miura is contracted at Yokohama FC
