World’s Oldest Footballer: 10 Facts About Kazuyoshi Miura

Producer: Ritayan Basu

Kazuyoshi Miura was born on 26 Feb in 1967

Kazuyoshi Miura is the oldest active footballer

Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut back in 1986

Kazuyoshi Miura is currently aged 56

Kazuyoshi Miura is also nicknamed King Kazu

Kazuyoshi Miura has played for 15 clubs from around the world

Kazuyoshi Miura has played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australiam Portugal and his native Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura is currently on loan at Oliveirense

Kazuyoshi Miura is contracted at Yokohama FC