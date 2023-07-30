WWE NXT The Great American Bash
Check one of the most-awaited NXT events’ match card
NXT Champion: Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov
Fill in some text
NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs Mustafa Ali vs Wes Lee
NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus vs The D’Angelo Family
NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Thea Hail
Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs Blair Davenport
Gable Steveson vs Baron Corbin
Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs Meta-Four
NXT Men’s Championship, title holder Carmelo Hayes will headline the main-event against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash.