WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Check one of the most-awaited NXT events’ match card

NXT Champion: Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs Mustafa Ali vs Wes Lee

NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus vs The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Thea Hail

Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs Blair Davenport

Gable Steveson vs Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs Meta-Four 

NXT Men’s Championship, title holder Carmelo Hayes will headline the main-event against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash.