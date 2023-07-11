WWE Superstars with Most Number of SummerSlam Wins 

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Edge, a highly accomplished superstar, has multiple SummerSlam wins under his belt with. The WWE Hall of Famer has won 11 matches at the event and competed in a total of 13 matches at the PPV.
The Undertaker holds the record for the most wins at SummerSlam, with a remarkable undefeated streak of 16 victories at the event. After a 30-year career, he announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020.
John Cena has secured 9 WWE Championship and the multiple World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, solidifying his status as a top-tier superstar.
Triple H, also known as “The Game,” has built a remarkable record at SummerSlam, capturing victories in various high-profile matches. He won eight of the thirteen matches he competed in at SummerSlam.
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is a renowned name in WWE history. The former WWE Champion has had seven memorable wins at SummerSlam and lost only four times.
‘The Viper’ Randy Orton has taken on renowned opponents like John Cena and The Undertaker. His notable moment came in 2004 when he won his first World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Chris Benoit.
‘The Big Red Monster’ Kane has won his six out of eleven matches at SummerSlam. After having his last match at the Royal Rumble in January 2021, he was deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Seth Rollins has won six out of his seven SummerSlam matches. His notable 2015 US Championship win against John Cena, while retaining his WWE belt, made him become the first to hold both titles simultaneously.
Brock Lesnar has won the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam multiple times. In 2002, Lesnar defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion in history at that time.