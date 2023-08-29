Producer: Peuli Bakshi

10 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ISRO’S ADITYA L1 MISSION

        India’s upcoming solar mission, Aditya-1, got renamed to Aditya L1, because it goes around a special point (Lagrange point 1) between the Sun and Earth.

1

        This point, L1, is about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where the pull from the Sun and Earth balance. Aditya L1 uses this balance to save fuel and stay in its orbit for a long time.

2

        The mission has seven carefully made parts, with four looking at the Sun from far away and three studying it up close.

3

        The far-away parts study tricky things on the Sun like the chromosphere, corona, and photosphere to understand them better.

4

        The close-up parts check things like the solar wind, magnetic field changes, and energetic particles, which helps us learn more about the Sun.

5

        As the 2023 launch of Aditya L1 gets closer, people are getting more excited. It’s expected to work for more than five years and could teach us new things about how the Sun affects Earth’s weather in space.

6

        Despite being small like a refrigerator, Aditya L1 is heavy, around 1,500 kilograms. It’s built strong with special materials to survive the tough space environment.

7

        It moves with the help of special solar panels and batteries. It also has an advanced camera that can take very detailed pictures of the Sun.

8

        This mission is a way to show India’s excellence in science and interest about learning space secrets.

9

         This big project costs around Rs 1,000 crores (which is like US$130 million).

10