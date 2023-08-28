10 MODERN GIFTS TO CELEBRATE RAKSHA BANDHAN

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

– To capture and share cherished moments. – To create instant memories to hold onto.

Wireless Charging Pad and Pods

– To ensure their devices stay charged effortlessly. – To show thoughtfulness for their convenience.

AirPods

– To enhance their music and communication experience. – A trendy and useful gift for daily use.

Apple AirTags

– To help them keep track of their belongings. – A practical gift that reflects your concern.

You May Also Like

Airbnb Gift Card

– To offer them a chance to create lasting memories on a trip. – To enable them to enjoy a unique travel experience.

OTT Subscription

– To provide entertainment and relaxation at their fingertips. – To show that you care about their leisure time.

Briefcase Portable Bar

– Ideal for celebrations and get-togethers. – A unique and stylish gift for special occasions.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

– To enhance their mornings with a gradual light-based wake-up. – A thoughtful gift for their well-being.

Oura Ring

– To support their health and fitness journey. – A gift that highlights your concern for their wellness.

Smartwatch

– To keep them connected and help monitor their activities. – A tech-savvy gift that reflects your care.