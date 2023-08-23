10 Quotes About Chandrayaan-3, India’s Moon Mission

Producer: Nibandh Vinod Editor: Sujata Singh
“ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, which has entered the (fourth) orbit of the Moon. This mission is a stepping stone for all our future space missions.” – President Droupadi Murmu
“It is a moment of glory for India and a moment of destiny for all of us who are as part of the history in making”. – Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh
“Chandrayaan-3 is a historic mission that will further our understanding of the moon and its resources. It is also a source of great pride for India.” – Former ISRO Scientist, Nambi Narayanan
“Chandrayaan-3 is a symbol of India’s determination to achieve its goals, no matter how difficult they may seem.” – Former ISRO Chairman, K. Sivan
“This mission is a reminder that India is a global leader in space exploration. It is also an inspiration to young people everywhere.” – Actor Akshay Kumar