Producer:  Nibandh Vinod Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Quotes About Chandrayaan-3, India’s Moon Mission

“Chandrayaan-3 is a mission that will take us one step closer to understanding the moon and its mysteries.” – ISRO Chairman, S. Somanath

“ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, which has entered the (fourth) orbit of the Moon. This mission is a stepping stone for all our future space missions.” – President Droupadi Murmu

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian.” – PM Narendra Modi

“It is a moment of glory for India and a moment of destiny for all of us who are as part of the history in making”. –  Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh

You may also like

“Chandrayaan-3 is a testament to the power of human ingenuity and perseverance.” – Author Sudha Murthy 

“Chandrayaan-3 is a historic mission that will further our understanding of the moon and its resources. It is also a source of great pride for India.” – Former ISRO Scientist, Nambi Narayanan

“Chandrayaan-3 is a symbol of India’s determination to achieve its goals, no matter how difficult they may seem.” – Former ISRO Chairman, K. Sivan

“This mission is a reminder that India is a global leader in space exploration. It is also an inspiration to young people everywhere.” – Actor Akshay Kumar

“Chandrayaan-3 is a sign of India’s bright future. It shows that we are a nation that is not afraid to dream big.” – Actor Suniel Shetty