17 Years Of Twitter:
Its Brief History
+ + +
Twitter was initially called Twttr,
but the founders decided to change
it to 'Twitter.' It was launched on
March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey,
Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.
The first tweet was sent
by Jack Dorsey on March
21, 2006, which said just
setting up my twttr.
The hashtag (#) made
its debut in 2007.
During significant global events,
Twitter has served as a platform
for disseminating information
and breaking news.
Twitter, the popular social media
platform, went public on November
7th, 2013. The company was listed
on the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) under the symbol TWTR.
In October 2022, Elon
Musk took over Twitter
for a whopping $44 billion.
Wasting no time after the
takeover, Musk introduced
the infamous idea of making
verification a paid service.
Now, users can buy a blue checkmark for Rs 650/month when they subscribe to Twitter Blue. Organizations need to shell out $1000.
Twitter has removed all
legacy checkmarks on April
20, 2023 -- marking a
significant change for the
microblogging platform.
