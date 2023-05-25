Under Rs 20,000: Top Picks for 2023
5 Best Phones
Multiple budget phones in 2023 offer great value under Rs 20,000.
All phones on this list are 5G capable.
Always choose the latest available model when buying in the budget category.
This list is unordered,
and each phone has pros
and cons.
Moto G73 5G: MediaTek
Dimensity 930, 6.5” IPS FHD+
120 Hz display, 50MP camera,
8GB+128GB RAM.
iQOO Z7 5G: FHD+ AMOLED panel, MediaTek Dimensity 920, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP camera.
Redmi Note 12 5G: Snapdragon
4 Gen 1, 48MP Camera, 6.67”
120Hz AMOLED display, up to
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage.
OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: 6.72” IPS display, 108MP primary camera, Snapdragon 697, 8GB+128GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G:
Exynos 1330 processor, 6GB
RAM, 128GB storage, 6.6” 90Hz
display, 50MP camera.
