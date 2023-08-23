5 Differences Between Chandrayaan-2 And Chandrayaan-3

Producer: Nibandh Vinod Editor: Sujata Singh
India’s third mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 ill make a touchdown on the lunar surface on 23 August, 2023 after a 40-day long journey to the moon.
Chandrayaan-2 consisted of three main components: an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. Chandrayaan-3, on the other hand, consists of only two main components: a lander and a rover.
The orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 is still in orbit around the Moon and is being used to support Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to land in the South Pole region of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the largest and deepest impact basin on the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 used a combination of radar and optical sensors to guide its landing.
Chandrayaan-3 uses only optical sensors. The use of only optical sensors is a risk, but it allows for a simpler and lighter landing system. Chandrayaan-2 carried a suite of scientific instruments to study the Moon’s surface, atmosphere, and geology.
Chandrayaan-3 carries a smaller suite of scientific instruments, but it does include a new instrument to measure the lunar seismic activity. Chandrayaan-2 cost an estimated Rs 978 crore, while Chandrayaan-3 cost an estimated Rs 603 crore.