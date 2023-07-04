5 Phones Set To Launch This Week
Are you looking to change your phone? Well, the month of July has some exciting releases.
Major smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and others are going to launch the latest mobile offerings in the country.
Whatever be your budget, there is something for everyone!
Here are our 5 top picks.
Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will launch its latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone on July 4. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be available in Orange and Interstellar Black color options.
Smartphone brand OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 3 – successor of the popular Nord 2 smartphone – in India on July 5. It will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour options.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to launch on July 5. The device is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor and a 5000mAH battery.
Realme India will launch two new smartphones — Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G in the country on July 6. It will be available for sale on Amazon in India.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7. The upcoming M-series phone is confirmed to launch with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP (OIS) main camera, and a large 6000mAh battery.