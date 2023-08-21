5 Rare Images of Moon and Earth by Chandrayaan-3

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
As it inches closer to its final destination, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 released riveting images of the moon’s far side captured by a camera on the spacecraft.
The images, released by ISRO on X (formerly Twitter), shows the far side area of the moon and was taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
“This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC,” it wrote.
This comes as the spacecraft entered its last step with a powered descent towards the south pole of the moon yesterday.
The Lander Module (LM) of the spacecraft successfully underwent the second and final deboosting operation on Sunday. This has now the reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
India’s third mission in its lunar exploration series was launched successfully on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The spacecraft — which entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23 at 6:04 pm.
Before this, a set of visuals were taken after the LM got separated from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on August 15.
The pictures showed the craters on the Moon that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as ‘Fabry’, ‘Giordano Bruno’ and ‘Harkhebi J’.
Images by ISRO