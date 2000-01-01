5 Tips To Reduce Electricity Bill When Running ACs This Summer

With the heatwave in most parts of India, air conditioners have become a bit more necessary than they were at some point in the past.

While ACs are the best way to beat the heat, they are costly.

Not just buying an AC, but running it is also an expensive affair as they require high amounts of electricity, leading to an increased electricity bill throughout the season.

Thankfully, there are a few tips that can ensure better efficiency out of your air conditioners.

The most basic tip is to get your air conditioners serviced regularly. The ideal time to get service is the start of every season or once a year, but at times this could be more often. 

This is a more frequent problem with window ACs. At times, there are certain gaps between the AC and the window frame, which harms the cooling efficiency. A multipurpose sealant can be used.

At times, people keep closing and switching on their air conditioners for saving electricity. For this, users can set a timer that will switch off the AC on its own in some time.

Having the air conditioner at a cut-off temperature means that setting a temperature that will make the AC turn off as soon as the room reaches it.

Air filters in your ACs keep the dust out of the HVAC system, allowing smooth usage. However, since the air filter keeps blocking dust, it gets dirty every now and then and it is advised to clean it.

