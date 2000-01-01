While ACs are the best way to beat the heat, they are costly.

With the heatwave in most parts of India, air conditioners have become a bit more necessary than they were at some point in the past.
Thankfully, there are a few tips that can ensure better efficiency out of your air conditioners.
The most basic tip is to get your air conditioners serviced regularly. The ideal time to get service is the start of every season or once a year, but at times this could be more often.
Air filters in your ACs keep the dust out of the HVAC system, allowing smooth usage. However, since the air filter keeps blocking dust, it gets dirty every now and then and it is advised to clean it.