• India’s inaugural space-based solar study mission. • Orbits L1, 1.5 million km from Earth, enabling uninterrupted solar observations.
• Halo orbit at L1 avoids Sun’s occultation/eclipse. • Continuous solar activity observation advantage. • Launch set for August 26 according to ISRO’s website.
Advantages and Launch
• NASA-ISRO SAR , set for January 2024 launch. • Low-earth orbit observatory, mapping Earth every 12 days.
• $1.5 billion project cost. • Vital data for comprehending Earth’s changes – ecosystems, ice, vegetation, sea level, hazards like quakes, tsunamis, volcanoes.
Mission Scope and Impact
• A compact space docking experiment. • Twin spacecraft mission advancing rendezvous, docking, and formation flying tech for spaceflight, satellite services.
• Estimated cost: Rs 124.47 crore. • Planned launch in Q3 2024.
Budget and Timeline
• ISRO’s second Mars mission, set for 2024. • Features hyperspectral & high-res cameras, plus radar to explore Martian geology.
• Aims to study early Mars crust, recent basalts, and boulder events. • Launching inter-planetary exploration capabilities.
Mission Focus
• Set to explore Venus’ surface and atmosphere. • Anticipated to launch in late 2024.
Shukrayaan Orbiter to Venus
• Developing a Rs 6 crore ticket for space exploration. • Envisaged launch for public access around 2030.
ISRO’s Space Tourism Venture