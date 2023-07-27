Producer: S. Aadeetya
Editor: Mohit Bisht
5 Vivo Smartphones Under Rs 15,000
Vivo T2x 5G is the only 5G smartphone from the brand that comes under Rs 15,000.
Available at Rs 12,999, Vivo T2x 5G is a decent budget 5G phone in India.
Vivo T2x 5G comes with a MediaTeck Dimensity 6020 chipset and 50MP main camera.
Priced at Rs 12,8999, Vivo Y16 4G is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset.
This 4G smartphone has dual rear camers and a huge 5000 battery.
Vivo Y22 4G is available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.
It comes with Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and 50MP main camera.
Vivo Y27 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and comes with 50MP camera.
Launched last year, Vivo T1 4G is available on Flipkart at Rs 14,499.