Top 6 Budget-friendly ACs Under Rs 30,000
Affordable smart air conditioners (AC) are available for as low as Rs 30,000.
Check out our list of budget-friendly 6 ACs under 30,000 in India to beat the hot summer.
Croma 1.5-ton 3-star inverter split AC with dust filter is available at Rs 29,990.
Godrej 1 ton 3-star convertible cooling inverter split AC at Rs 28,990.
Godrej 1.5 ton 3-star inverter split AC is available at Rs 29,190.
Voltas 1-ton 3-star window AC is currently available at Rs 27,990.
Hitachi 1-ton 3-star window AC is priced at Rs 27,499 in India.
Lloyd 1.0 ton 3-star inverter split AC comes at Rs 29,499 on Amazon.
You can check the availability of these ACs on Amazon and other e-commerce sites.
