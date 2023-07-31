6 ChatGPT Alternatives You Should Know

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
This app is a writing tool, which focuses only on English and German. Its primary function is to be an AI-assisted companion.
In this app, you can connect with not one, but 16 different characters. You can also interact with it through a microphone, similar to Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.
Replika AI is built on the GPT-3 language model. With a focus on relationships and companionship, the AI learns your writing habits from previous conversations to continue them.
An AI designed to improve your selling skills, you can improve your marketing drafts, office communication, customer communication and sales pitches.
This AI will help you improve your presentation skills. After you input a topic, it will read and make you a 8-page presentation.
An AI aimed at kids, It can help them with subjects like Maths, Science, Social Studies, English and more.