Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 ChatGPT Alternatives You Should Know

Don’t we all know about ChatGPT by now? 

Well, there are several alternatives in the market.

It is always good to know about competition, don’t you think?

DeepL Write

This app is a writing tool, which focuses only on English and German. Its primary function is to be an AI-assisted companion.

 ChatSonic

In this app, you can connect with not one, but 16 different characters. You can also interact with it through a microphone, similar to Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

Replika

 Replika AI is built on the GPT-3 language model. With a focus on relationships and companionship, the AI learns your writing habits from previous conversations to continue them.

Twain

An AI designed to improve your selling skills, you can improve your marketing drafts, office communication, customer communication and sales pitches.

Tome

This AI will help you improve your presentation skills. After you input a topic, it will read and make you a 8-page presentation.

Socratic

An AI aimed at kids, It can help them with subjects like Maths, Science, Social Studies, English and more.