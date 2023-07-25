9 Best Earbuds Under Rs 5000
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro
: It is a top pick under 5K. It has clean sound, stylish design, app support, comfy fit, and premium experience.
OnePlus Buds Z2
:
Launched in 2020, it is made for bass lovers. It is water resistant and has good battery life.
JBL Tune 130NC
: It has active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of playtime, before need for charging.
boAt Airdopes 601 ANC
: It enables swift connection to device and good ANC. The earbud’s 5 minutes of fast charging provides 60 minutes of listening time.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
: It is lightweight, but has a strong build. It has good microphone quality and good base.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
: It has an unique look, with decent ANC and good mic quality.
Oppo Enco Air 2
: It has good sound quality, with natural audio tuning. It also has a very cute packaging.
JBL Wave Beam
: It has amazing noise isolation, custom EQ, good sound quality and decent battery life.
Realme Buds Air 3
: It is comfortable and stylish, with decent sound quality, dual connection and good battery life.