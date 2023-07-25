Producer: Shaurya Sharma
Editor:Manuj Yadav
9 Steps To File Online Scams In India
Open the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and find the ‘File a c
omplaint’ section.
Read and accept the
agreement
.
Choose ‘Report cyber crime’ from the options.
If not registered, click ‘Click here for a new user’ and complete the registration.
Fill in your address details.
Select the nature of the cybercrime from the list.
Specify where the crime occurred (e.g., Instagram, Facebook).
Provide a detailed crime description (max 1500 words).
Review and submit the complaint to receive a confirmation wi
th the assigned complaint ID via phone and email.