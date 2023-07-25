Producer:  Shaurya Sharma Editor:Manuj Yadav

9 Steps To File Online Scams In India

Open the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and find the ‘File a complaint’ section.

Read and accept the agreement.

Choose ‘Report cyber crime’ from the options.

If not registered, click ‘Click here for a new user’ and complete the registration.

Fill in your address details.

Select the nature of the cybercrime from the list.

Specify where the crime occurred (e.g., Instagram, Facebook).

Provide a detailed crime description (max 1500 words).

Review and submit the complaint to receive a confirmation with the assigned complaint ID via phone and email.