Adobe is the latest company to enter the AI bandwagon this year.
Photoshop is getting generative AI features to make editing easier for users.
The new feature called Generative Filling helps you modify images using text prompt.
Adobe is using its Firefly AI model to power this AI technology.
The company has trained the AI model on Adobe's stock images and create original content.
The company assures that the images created/modified will not breach copyrights.
The Fill technology also lets you remove objects or extend an image.
These AI features are currently on the beta version of Photoshop.
Adobe could have it publicly available later this year for everyone with Adobe Creative Cloud license.
