Launches Prime Lite
Membership In India
Amazon
Amazon has launched
the affordable Amazon
Prime Lite membership
in India.
The new offering comes
for Rs 999 per year but
you miss out on some
of its benefits.
Prime Lite members get
two-day delivery option
free of cost but one-day
delivery is not available.
Prime Lite also does not let
you access Prime Music
and Prime Gaming content.
You also have a limit of
2 devices to stream Prime
Video content that too in
HD quality.
Amazon says Prime Lite
will include ads which
could be longer than what
regular Prime users get.
Amazon is offering
signups for Prime Lite
through its mobile app
and website in India.
People using the Prime
membership can opt for
Prime Lite once their
existing plan expires.
Amazon is going up
against Disney+ Hotstar
with its new Prime Lite
plan in India.
