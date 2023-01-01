Apple 15-inch MacBook Air Launched: All Details Apple has launched the new 15-inch MacBook Air model at the WWDC 2023 keynote. The new screen size for the Air is Apple's first-ever foray in the segment. The 15-inch MacBook Air comes for Ra 1,34,900 in the Indian market and available from next week. This MacBook Air model is powered by the M2 chipset and the design is similar to the regular Air. It features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, comes with 11.5mm thickness and weighs under 1.5 kg. MacBook Air gets MagSafe charging, and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories. The 15-inch MacBook Air has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for FaceTime calls. You also have a six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-canceling woofers. Apple claims the new MacBook Air delivers a battery life of up to 18 hours. Liked What You Saw?View More More