iOS 17 Update Won't Be Coming To These iPhones
The new iOS 17 version was announced earlier this week, which brings new features.
But some of the older iPhone models officially lose software support from the company.
Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X and SE will not get iOS 17 update.
These models came out 5 years back, which is the official cut-off timeline for Apple.
It is likely that these models could get one more security update but that's it.
Anybody using these iPhones will now have to upgrade to get the iOS 17 version.
If you have the iPhone XS or later models then iOS 17 update will be available.
iOS 17 beta is now open to developers, public beta comes out in July.
The public release of iOS 17 version will happen when the new iPhones are launched.
