Apple iPhone 15 Series To Launch On September 12 At ‘Wonderlust’ Event
Apple will host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12.
The Apple Events page is live with details on timing, how to watch and more.
The Apple event 2023 will be hosted by CEO Tim Cook.
The event will take place at Steve Jobs Theatre in the US.
The live stream starts at 10:30 PM IST on Apple Events page and YouTube.
Invite hints at new iPhone colour options and a potential USB-C port.
Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 15 models on September 12.
All these new iPhones are likely to include the Dynamic Island.
Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2 will be launched during the event.
