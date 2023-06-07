Apple Launches Vision Pro Headset:
What's All the Hype About?
Apple unveiled its highly anticipated headset called Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023.
The Apple Vision Pro is the company's first new product line in years, after the Apple Watch in 2015.
Apple calls it a 'spatial computer' which can merge the digital and physical world.
The headset features two micro-OLED screens with a total of 23 million pixels.
The battery pack can power the headset for up to 2 hours.
It includes a crown similar in design to Apple Watches.
The Apple Vision Pro is powered by the M2 chipset and R1 chipsets.
It uses 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.
Apple Vision Pro has a 3D camera and runs on VisionOS.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More