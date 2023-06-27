Apple Pay Could Soon
Launch In India
Apple is gearing up to enter
the digital payment market
in India with Apple Pay.
Apple is talking to NPCI
along with the Indian govt
to enter the payment
services area.
Apple Pay is likely to
tap in UPI for digital
payments like Google Pay
and Paytm among other.
The service will allow
iPhone users to scan QR
codes to make payments
in India.
Unlike Paytm and PhonePe,
Apple Pay is unlikely to
support prepaid wallets
due to licensing issues.
Apple could also support
Face ID for Apple Pay
authentication in India.
Reports claims Apple is
talking with HDFC Bank to
launch its credit card in India.
Apple Pay is used in many
countries through the special
sale terminal at stores.
It also works through the
Apple Watch using the NFC
connectivity on the device.
