Apple Saket Store Now Open For Customers In Delhi: All Details
Apple opened its second retail store 'Apple Saket' in India on April 20.
Apple Saket store is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk Mall in South Delhi.
The store was unveiled by Apple Chief Executing Officer Tim Cook.
Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store.
The store features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple products.
There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station.
Apple Saket store is on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who collectively speak more than 15 languages.
Customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.
