Apple Stops New Security Update: Know Why
Apple has rolled back its latest security update for iPhone, iPad and Mac users this week.
The company issued iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security response (RSR) update to fix some vulnerability.
But the update itself had some bug which stopped other apps from working on the device.
Users were not able to use platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on Apple’s Safari browser.
Apple has observed the bug causing the problem, and decided to pause its rollout.
A lot of people have already installed the update, who can remove it manually from settings.
Apple is likely to fix the bug issue before starting the update rollout once again.
The RSR update looks to fix urgent security issues, and was first introduced in June this year.
The company continues to work on fixing the software issues before rolling out to the public.