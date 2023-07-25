Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
Apple To Start Home Delivery For Store Purchases
Apple is soon going to let you buy products at the store and get it home delivered.
The company is mainly focusing on bulky products like
MacBooks
and iMacs with this move, as per reports.
Apple’s EasyPay machine used for in-store purchases could offer home shipping option.
The delivery method is also applicable for products that are currently out of stock.
Apple is likely bringing this feature to reduce the physical space needed inside stores to keep these devices.
Apple recently launched its first premium store in India which helped the company clock highest sales in a quarter.
The new home delivery support is not available to Apple buyers through these stores for now.
Apple is readying the process to start displaying its Vision Pro headset in US.
Getting rid of the space used by these Macs could help the brand create an experiential demo for consumers.