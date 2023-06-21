Apple Watch recently saved a woman's life by alerting her about a blood clot.
The Apple Watch has time and again made headlines for its life-saving abilities.
The woman, Kimmie
Watkins, from Cincinnati,
US, was feeling unwell and
took a nap.
During her nap, her Apple Watch alerted her to an abnormally high heart rate.
She went to her doctor; and was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood clot.
Her condition, called saddle pulmonary embolism, has a survival rate of 50%.
The Apple Watch's alert
prevented Watkins from
dismissing the issue and
saved her life.
Watkins expressed that she believes the Apple Watch is helpful beyond just connecting.
Another woman's Apple Watch auto-called 911 after her aorta ruptured.