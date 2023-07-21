Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
Editor:Manuj Yadav
Apple Working On Its ChatGPT AI Rival
Apple is now developing its own artificial intelligence
project called “Apple GPT”.
The AI chatbot could have the power to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.
Reports say AI has become a priority for Apple over the
course of the last few months.
The company’s big AI announcement is expected next year with Craig Federighi leading the efforts.
The company has created its own internal chatbot that some
engineers refer to as “Apple GPT”.
Apple realises with the growing popularity of AI chatbots an
d it does not want to miss the bus in adopting AI tech for its products.
Apple has already started internal testing of the AI chatbot but limited to select people.
But the
AI chatbot
is not yet capable enough to create new features for the consumers.
The Ajax platform is built on Google’s Jax machine learning framework, running on
Google Cloud