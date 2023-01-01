How To Watch
Keynote LIVE In India
Apple WWDC 2023 will
take place from June 5
through June 9.
The WWDC 2023 this year
will be held at Apple Park
in California.
Apple’s keynote will begin
on June 5 at 10:30 pm IST
in India.
It will be streamed live
on apple.com, Apple TV
app, and YouTube.
You can watch the WWDC
2023 keynote on any Mac,
iPhone and iPad.
Apple often provides a live
stream of its keynote events
on its official website.
Apple is expected to
announce iOS 17, watchOS
10, AR/VR headset and more.
Apple is well prepared
for the announcement
of the AR/MR headset.
According to Bloomberg,
the headset could
cost $3,000.
