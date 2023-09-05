Producer: Priyanka Das
Beware Of These Fake Signal And Telegram Apps
Users have been warned about fake version of Telegram and Signal apps.
Both of these are secure messaging apps used by millions.
The fake versions have been spotted in the Play Store and Galaxy Store and downloaded by hundreds.
But these apps are actually capable of infecting your phone with malware to steal information.
The fake apps have been discovered by ESET security agency, which has informed Google and Samsung to remove them.
The agency says anybody downloading the app has been infected by the malware.
They say the apps can easily access data on the device and even allow the attackers to back them up on cloud.
ESET says that people who have downloaded the app need to factory reset their phone.
The apps have been taken down now but people should be careful about downloading apps on their phone.
