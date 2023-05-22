Battlegrounds Mobile India Back On Google Play Store
In good news for the mobile gaming community in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for download on Google Play Store.
The highly popular battle royale mobile game in the country was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, banned under IT section ACT 69A on July 28, 2022.
After nearly 10 months, the game is exclusively available for Android users. iOS users will have to wait for its release.
With an initial file size of approximately 735 MB, players can now enjoy the immersive gaming experience offered by BGMI on their Android devices.
The Indian government has stated that the game will undergo a stringent 90-day monitoring period before a final decision is made.
“This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.
The news of its return will undoubtedly excite the millions of mobile gamers and streamers across the country.
You can now download your favourite Battleground from here: https://battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
+ + +
Or simply go to Play Store and download it from there.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More