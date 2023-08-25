Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Desi ‘Google Translator’ Gets Major Govt Push
Bhashini
Government is working on a local alternative to Google’s language translation services.
The platform called ‘Bhashini’ was recently included in Digital India expansion plans.
Digital India has a budget of Rs 14,903 crore.
Bhashini claims to be an ‘AI-enabled’ multi-language translation tool.
Bhashini currently supports 10 major Indian languages.
The platform will soon support all 22 official Indian languages.
It is part of the
government’s National Language Translation Mission.
Bhashini aims for real-time translation among Indian languages.
Bhashini also aims to make the Internet accessible in 22 Indian languages.
