Big
iPad Pro
Upgrade Coming In 2024
Apple could finally launch the all-new iPad Pro version in 2024.
The last iPad Pro upgrade came in 2018 which means a design overhaul is now long due.
Apple will look to narrow the gap between a tablet and laptop with its new upcoming iPad Pro models.
The report from Bloomberg also mentions that Apple will make big changes with the Magic Keyboard.
The size of the trackpad could also be increased and Apple should offer the M3 chip on board.
iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models but next year’s variant could feature an OLED display.
Bringing these upgrades could also push the price of the iPad Pro further.
Apple is expected to introduce the M3 chip at an event in October this year.
iPad Pros also run the iPadOS platform but now voices are getting louder for Apple to use macOS for this model.
