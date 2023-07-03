Buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus At Huge Discounts On Amazon
Amazon is offering discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.
You can get up to Rs 13,901 flat discount on iPhone 14 series.
iPhone 14 is offered at Rs 66,999 with a flat discount of
Rs 12,901.
Original retail price for the base model of iPhone 14 was Rs 79,900.
iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 75,999 with a price cut of Rs 13,901.
Last year, iPhone 14 Plus was launched at a price of Rs 89,900 in India.
Current Amazon discounts offer significant savings on the latest iPhone models.
The upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale will feature even lower prices.
The Amazon Prime Day sale event will start on July 15.