Indian Celebs Who Have Lost Their Twitter Blue Tick
The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam.
However, Twitter officially discontinued the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20, 2023, under Elon Musk’s ownership.
Twitter now restricts verification marks only to paid users, businesses, government entities, and officials.
The legacy blue tick was no longer visible on the account of Amitabh Bachchan.
Even Shah Rukh Khan lost the blue checkmark.
So did SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone.
Salman Khan, too, wasn't spared.
Not just Bollywood, even sports personalities lost the legacy blue tick. It is not visible on Virat Kohli's profile.
Even Sania Mirza and Sachin Tendulkar lost their blue checkmarks.
