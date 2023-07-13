Chandrayaan 3: India’s Moon Mission Set For Launch
ISRO’s third lunar exploration mission — Chandrayaan-3 — will be launched tomorrow.
The launch will take place on July 14 at 2:35 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO.
The need for Chandrayaan-3 arose after the unsuccessful landing of the Vikram lander during Chandrayaan-2.
This new mission is designed to demonstrate the landing skills for the proposed lunar mission in 2024.
Chandrayaan-3 will consist of a rover and lander, without an orbiter like Chandrayaan-2.
The mission aims to explore the Moon’s surface, particularly areas that have been deprived of sunlight.
The lander of Chandrayaan-3 will be powered by four throttle-able engines.