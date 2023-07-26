Producer: Shaurya Sharma
Editor: Sujata Singh
ChatGPT Android App Now Available for Download in India: All Details
ChatGPT app is now available for Android users in India.
Users can download the app from the Google Play store.
Pre-registered users with automatic downloads might have the app already.
Sign in with Google ID to download and use it on your Android device.
Please note that the ChatGPT app requires Android 6.0 or higher version.
The Android version of ChatGPT has a similar interface to the iOS version.
The app has an Android-style hamburger menu in the top left corner.
Also, Android users can’t subscribe to ChatGPT Plus (GPT-4), unlike iOS.
It is important to note that the ChatGPT app is already available on iOS.