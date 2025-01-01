Apple is planning on a
cheaper version of the
Apple Vision Pro headset.
Reports say the new
affordable model could
be launched by 2025.
It is possible the new
model could be called
the Apple Vision.
The strategy of Pros has
worked to a good effect
with iPhones over the years.
The Vision headset could
be powered by M1 or M1
Pro chipset to offset the
higher product cost.
The materials of the
headset could also
be different.
So expect a price tag
of around $1,500 for
the so-called cheaper
Vision headset.
Apple Vision Pro has been
launched for $3500 and
will be available early
next year.
Apple will be working
extensively with developers
to have the apps ready for
the headset.
