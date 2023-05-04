Chrome Lock Icon For HTTPS Websites To Be Replaced
Google is changing the lock icon in Chrome and bringing a new icon for users.
The company believes that HTTPS ranking has become the norm for most websites.
It also pointed out that most people don't know what the lock icon offers.
The new design change is part of the Material You UI that Google offers on other products.
Chrome caters to both secure and unsecure websites but alerts the users in such cases.
Hackers have started using HTTPS URLs for phishing websites which can be hard to detect.
The new tune icon will also be clickable and offer details about the website.
You will also get privacy details about the features the website wants to access.
+ + +
The new changes will be part of the Chrome 117 version rolling out in September this year.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More