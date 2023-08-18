Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Chrome
To Inform When
Extensions
Are Removed
Chrome will now alert users when it removes an extension from the web store.
Users will get a pop-up alert on Chrome giving them the reason for removing the extension.
Google says the alert will reflect in the Safety Check section where you have the Privacy and Security Settings tab.
Google tends to remove extensions for violating rules or
behave as malicious in nature.
Chrome will remove the extensions from the web store but users can decide if they want to keep it.
They can retain the extension by ignoring the alert from Chrome.
The latest feature is one of the many that Google is offering to improve the security aspect.
Gmail and Android get regular updates which are there to safeguard the devices.
Chrome browser is used by billions, which makes it an easy target for hackers.
NEXT: How To Use
Meta’s Threads