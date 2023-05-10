Poco F5 5G
Smartphone
Launched In India:
Price, Specs And More
Poco has launched its new
F-series smartphone — the
Poco F5 5G in India.
Poco F5 5G will be available
exclusively on Flipkart
starting May 16, 2023.
It is priced at Rs 29,999 for
8+256GB variant and Rs
33,999 for 12+256GB
variant.
The brand has also
announced Rs 3,000
discount on ICICI Debit
and Credit cards.
The Poco F5 5G sports a
120Hz 6.67-inch Full HD+
Flow AMOLED screen.
It is powered by
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon
7+ Gen 2 chipset.
The smartphone runs
Android 13-based
MIUI 14.
It comes with a 5000mAh
battery that supports
67W fast charging.
Poco F5 5G has a 64MP
triple rear camera setup
and comes with a 16MP
front camera.
