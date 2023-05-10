Poco F5 5G Smartphone
Launched In India:
Price, Specs And More

Poco has launched its new
F-series smartphone — the
Poco F5 5G in India.

Poco F5 5G will be available
exclusively on Flipkart
starting May 16, 2023.

It is priced at Rs 29,999 for
8+256GB variant and Rs
33,999 for 12+256GB
variant.

The brand has also
announced Rs 3,000
discount on ICICI Debit
and Credit cards.

+ + +

The Poco F5 5G sports a
120Hz 6.67-inch Full HD+
Flow AMOLED screen.

It is powered by
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon
7+ Gen 2 chipset.

The smartphone runs
Android 13-based
MIUI 14.

It comes with a 5000mAh
battery that supports
67W fast charging.

+ +

+
+
+

Poco F5 5G has a 64MP
triple rear camera setup
and comes with a 16MP
front camera.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More