+
+
+
+
+
+
Facebook had a security bug that was sending random friend requests.
These requests were to sent to any profile the user visits.
Many people raised their complaints via social media earlier this month.
Meta confirmed the bug and claimed the issue was fixed quickly.
The company also apologised for the issue and says the update will fix it.
Facebook claims the platform is used by billions even when other apps have grown.
Facebook has tried to stay relevant by cross-integrating features with WhatsApp and Instagram.
Facebook has faced major security breaches earlier but Meta has looked to minimise such mishaps lately.
The social networking app works through mobile, web and desktop to keep it relevant.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More