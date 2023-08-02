Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
FBI Warns About AI Scam Threat
:
All Details
FBI is now warning people about the threat posed by AI-centric scams from hackers.
The
security agency
says that AI chatbots are used by hackers to develop malicious code.
We have already seen incidents involving deep fakes used to dupe people and steal money.
FBI feels the level of such attacks could go higher in the near future with the use of AI.
You also have AI voice editor softwares that can be used to impersonate people for such scams.
These threats have been publicly stated but a warning from the FBI will get everyone’s attention.
The agency says
ChatGPT
has now made it easy for these hackers to create malicious codes.
The biggest concern is that it is hard to detect such
frauds
, especially for the layman.
Security experts ask people to remain cautious of activities that feel random.