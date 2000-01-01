First Look At Apple Store In Delhi
Apple Saket store opened for customers on April 20, at 10 a.m. IST.
The new retail location will offer new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products.
The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members.
The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station.
Apple Saket will be a hub for education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions.
Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services.
Apple Saket store is situated at Select City Walk Mall in Saket, Delhi.
On April 18, Apple BKC opened in Mumbai to much fanfare.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, inaugurated both the stores.
