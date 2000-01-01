Apple Could Bring Scratch Resistant iPhones
Apple has filed for a new patent that looks to solidify the body of the iPhone and make it scratch resistant.
The new filing suggests Apple hopes to design iPhones to make them scratch and abrasion resistant.
The company's patent filing is for a special meterial called spatial composite.
The new materials are likely to be blended into the back panel of the iPhones.
Spatial composite is a mix of metal and ceramic with properties that make the panel scratch resistant.
Apple feels that using this material will offer the right amount of durability.
The material is also a good source to receive radio connectivity.
Using this material for iPhone back panels means you don't need to use a rugged case.
Apple's filing is only for the material so the actual iPhone with the design could be a few years away.
